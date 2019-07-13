As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Rose, S&Co Increased Stake; Reik & Co Holding in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Cut by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.08M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 8.26 million shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 456,526 shares. Signaturefd owns 1,165 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Impala Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.03% or 342,283 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield Trust Communications accumulated 608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Veritable LP owns 4,537 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Holt Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership has 10,105 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Company holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Korea Investment has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated reported 23,460 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Rockland Tru has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.59% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 19,862 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested 1.63% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Manhattan accumulated 3,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invs Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,096 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs invested in 28,478 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 430 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 165,560 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.75% or 29,415 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 3,981 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na owns 2,864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Cap has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.