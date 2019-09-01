As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Position in Entegris Com (ENTG) by $368,795

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 10,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 19,730 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 30,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 380,409 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 250,152 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.09M, down from 253,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 96 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Blair William Il owns 87,859 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Van Eck Assocs holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 873,902 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.14% or 206,744 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 33,853 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15,000 shares. 55,004 were accumulated by Janney Mngmt Ltd Llc. Corecommodity Management Limited Com accumulated 7,772 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 12,474 shares to 299,676 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 67,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 5,821 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH).