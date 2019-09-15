As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Upped Its Holding by $380,817; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Sky Investment Group Has Boosted Stake by $1.20 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Oak Capital Lc has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chevy Chase Tru Holding stated it has 980,139 shares. 9,668 are held by Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership. Oarsman Inc has 0.84% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,604 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company reported 1,734 shares stake. Bluestein R H Company has 1,777 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 23,198 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. King Wealth reported 27,179 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated holds 257 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.2% or 23,368 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Llc stated it has 5,200 shares. First Finance Bancshares holds 0.24% or 6,386 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

