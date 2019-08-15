As Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Share Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Increased Position by $774,744; Greenhaven Associates Decreased Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $1.58 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 6.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.00M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $122.63. About 760,217 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.41 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.