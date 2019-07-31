As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder S&Co Lifted Stake; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 407,066 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 6.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

