As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Van Eck Associates Lowered by $3.08 Million Its Stake; Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) as Shares Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 873,902 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.08M, down from 894,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 894,343 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 345,786 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 24,396 shares to 137,804 shares, valued at $58.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 164,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

