As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Increased Its Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Raised by $811,200

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.50M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 4.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 498,227 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech invested in 0% or 15,903 shares. 82,961 are held by North Star Mngmt Corp. Private Ocean holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 79 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 21,693 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp owns 0.12% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 153,240 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability reported 53,170 shares. 59,943 were reported by First Dallas Secs. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.07% or 20,788 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.72% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.60 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 47,667 were accumulated by Cibc. Cibc Corp holds 0.02% or 82,553 shares. Prudential Financial reported 366,911 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.29% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 171,650 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 41,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 0.09% or 23,375 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company holds 0.08% or 18,332 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Becker Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,596 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.54% or 1.80M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,620 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Mgmt Assocs Ny reported 1.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.21% or 7.09 million shares in its portfolio. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership reported 10,105 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 253,951 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sit Inv Associate has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Washington Bancshares holds 0.56% or 22,379 shares.