As Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Raised Stake by $774,744; Js Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Expedia Group (EXPE)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 1.67M shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 1.72 million shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 20,667 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 34,697 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.04% or 12,816 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 30,795 shares. Peddock Capital Lc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.10 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 11,748 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 957 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% or 176,247 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,698 are held by Ameritas Invest. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 177,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,248 are held by Allstate Corporation. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

