As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Primecap Management Company Lifted Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $10.57 Million; Share Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69 million, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 9.20M shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 649,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.21 million, up from 717,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 28.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00 million shares to 37.50M shares, valued at $57.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74,900 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $154.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 158,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132.81M shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S).

