As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Stock Price Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Lifted by $747,864 Its Position; As Tri Contl (TY) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $3.47 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,697 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 17,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 454,575 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 133,306 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,304 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 200,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (NYSE:DUC) by 179,000 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Charter Income Tr (NYSE:MCR) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.