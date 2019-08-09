As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Upped Stake; United Services Automobile Association Lifted Its Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) as Stock Declined

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 198,833 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86M, up from 194,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 343,190 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 649,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.21 million, up from 717,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 524,261 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Management Lp has invested 8.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,527 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 54,266 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). King Street Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com invested in 113,508 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% stake. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 4,495 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.62% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 26,770 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 82,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0.08% or 64,175 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,000 shares to 45.05M shares, valued at $1.73B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,670 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) by 97,200 shares to 788,874 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 24,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Siriusxm.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 7,579 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 40,532 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westpac accumulated 0% or 22,884 shares. Citigroup holds 453,197 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,495 shares. Signature And Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,367 shares. Brookstone Management reported 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 32,633 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 106,089 shares. Arrow has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Daiwa Sb Invests reported 190 shares stake. 21,392 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc. Round Table, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,002 shares.