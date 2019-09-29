As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Its Position; As Mondelez (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Bp Wealth Management Decreased Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 18,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 49,776 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 68,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,697 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 17,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.00M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has 0.57% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 495,128 shares. Reaves W H And Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 49,155 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 384,671 shares. California-based Pacific Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 26,134 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Eulav Asset reported 67,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Waddell Reed Incorporated reported 129,391 shares stake. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 2,522 shares. Dana Advisors Inc owns 61,930 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancshares accumulated 4,994 shares. Synovus owns 1,188 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings by 7,992 shares to 44,273 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 177,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Service Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,220 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc reported 234,924 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 25,030 shares. Northstar holds 0.56% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 24,717 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 13,196 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 0.83% stake. Crawford Counsel invested in 8,700 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cortland Assocs Mo owns 10,993 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 10.21M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co owns 662,564 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Glenmede Na accumulated 74,808 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

