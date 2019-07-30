As Pioneer Natural (PXD) Shares Rose, Holder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased by $9.27 Million Its Stake; Robotti Robert Has Upped Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $482,085

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 1.30 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 2.05 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 47,000 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 16.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,530 shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 15,527 shares. Arosa LP reported 50,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 300 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.17% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 185 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 683,857 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.76% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Voloridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,954 shares in its portfolio.