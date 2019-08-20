As Pioneer Natural (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Cut Its Holding; Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Holding Held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 426,749 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 28,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 228,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 200,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 51,222 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 8,400 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 12,484 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 0.07% or 23,030 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Glenmede Com Na holds 170 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 114,038 shares. 4,350 were accumulated by Ifrah. Ls Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Harber Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc has invested 1.17% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 416,617 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 426 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 29,803 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 206,154 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $390.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cpfl Energia S A (NYSE:CPL).

