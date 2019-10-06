As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased by $483,939 Its Holding; North Star Asset Management Cut Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $387,063

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 54,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27 million, down from 56,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Energy: Not A Bargain, Strong Prospects Are Underpinned By Leviathan – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Pipeline the Permian Basin Has Been Waiting For Is Finally Finished – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp has 0.91% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 48,352 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com reported 2,985 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Manufacturers Life The has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 225,776 shares. 1,981 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 65,947 shares. Old National Savings Bank In stated it has 0.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bb&T holds 0.06% or 22,518 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 17,888 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 1,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com invested in 0.01% or 2,318 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 44,815 shares. Sun Life stated it has 138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,669 shares to 145,827 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 98,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $351.90 million for 14.45 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: Pure Insanity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 320 were reported by Qci Asset Management. 1,025 are owned by Diversified Strategies Ltd Company. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Communications has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 1.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 2,035 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 34,985 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,110 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Limited Com has 2.32% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 65,252 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt stated it has 1,197 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 448,272 shares stake. Jensen Inv Inc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 499,215 shares. 403,334 are owned by Mawer Mgmt Limited. Liberty Mgmt has 3.33% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Swiss Bancorp invested in 931,473 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Greenleaf has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).