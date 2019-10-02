As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Stake by $10.28 Million; Verity & Verity Cut Position in Keycorp New (KEY) by $658,223

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 67,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 29,269 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 96,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 1.42M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 38,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 199,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 238,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 8.41M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 31,089 shares to 110,195 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 32,033 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% or 25,390 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 27 shares. 266,188 were reported by Renaissance Technologies. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,318 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Management. Sit Associate holds 3,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability invested in 6,734 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc holds 21,772 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 40,647 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,844 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Scout Investments Inc invested in 0.28% or 95,472 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 13.93 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 8.89 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,724 shares to 10,437 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 33,438 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 38,313 shares. Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,423 shares. 11,613 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 22,113 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.17% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6.31 million shares. Jefferies holds 14,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 318,696 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lpl Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.28% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Salem Investment Counselors reported 0% stake. Winfield Associate Inc has invested 0.16% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amica Mutual Insurance Company has 32,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.