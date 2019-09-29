As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Boosted Stake; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88M, down from 652,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 78,363 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 85,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $886,493 activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “David M. Hillenbrand Resigns as Chair of Koppers Holdings Inc. Due to Health Reasons – PR Newswire” on October 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp Inc holds 434 shares. 13,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Art Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 20,593 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.14M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 14,557 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 118,728 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 30,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 741 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,147 shares. D E Shaw & Comm Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 101,666 shares. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). American Century Companies invested in 1.55 million shares. Confluence Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 10,307 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,247 shares or 0% of the stock. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,300 shares. Axa owns 99,655 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.06% or 239,810 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,620 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 107,058 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jnba Fin Advsrs has 16 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.