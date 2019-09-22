As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Bronson Point Management Lifted Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed Its Holding

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pacific Inv holds 2,625 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 196,253 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 266,188 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 3,000 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 256 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 15,649 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Rampart Mgmt reported 1,445 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loudon Mgmt Limited invested in 2,842 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 134,553 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd invested in 51,456 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.29% or 256,445 shares. Fincl Pro reported 1,920 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 10,200 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 1.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,674 shares. Bristol John W & has invested 1.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated holds 10,460 shares. Lazard Asset Management has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.06M shares. 522,637 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 49,846 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Mngmt holds 23,090 shares. Davenport Commerce Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 794,522 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 8,935 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 77,301 shares or 3.09% of the stock.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,865 shares to 185,785 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).