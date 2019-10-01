As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted by $7.87 Million Its Stake; Spc Financial Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 89,316 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 51,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 241,347 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.13M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 74,647 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strike looms at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & Communications holds 0.05% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 630,407 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 66,877 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt Co. Barrett Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bailard Inc stated it has 15,442 shares. Grimes And stated it has 3,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Bell Retail Bank invested in 0.07% or 3,310 shares. Lifeplan Group owns 238 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 5,117 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 729,256 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Co reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sequoia Finance Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,372 shares to 19,237 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 90,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Co. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Pipeline the Permian Basin Has Been Waiting For Is Finally Finished – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts 230 workers – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 249,121 shares. 101,298 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 10,520 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 40,302 shares. Axa has 99,655 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.08% or 22,085 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jcic Asset Management has 23 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt stated it has 29,593 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 952 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% stake. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 129,391 shares stake. Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 507,000 shares for 8.09% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 1,400 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.