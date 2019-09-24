As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Stake; As Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Decreased by $870,399 Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 277,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64M, up from 257,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 859,931 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 38,493 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Inc holds 5,365 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 656 shares. Scout Incorporated reported 95,472 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,171 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 149,033 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,141 shares. Landscape reported 3,041 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 1,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 952,461 are owned by Swedbank. Mutual Of America Cap Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 43,081 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CECO Environmental goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2016. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental® To Reduce Emissions At Growing Plastics Company With State-of-the-art Control Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 88,854 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $30.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 507,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,710 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 83,620 shares. American Century Cos has 1.17M shares. Css Lc Il accumulated 28,783 shares. Essex Limited Company holds 234,924 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 351,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 37,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 4,771 shares. Martin And Inc Tn invested 0.49% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,443 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 9,097 shares.