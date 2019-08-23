As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Cut Position by $2.11 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 757,158 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested in 595,222 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.17 million shares. Rmb Management Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1.56 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Nwq Inv Llc reported 240,101 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 6.21M shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.48M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 15,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 399,290 shares in its portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.48M shares or 1.86% of the stock. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 74,133 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.89 million shares stake. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management Company reported 600,292 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advisors stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 8,899 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.22% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,857 shares. Northeast Management invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,871 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Mgmt Lc reported 7,772 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Guardian Life Of America owns 480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 215 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 15,568 shares.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares to 711,100 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).