As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Price Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Upped Position by $5.21 Million; First Interstate Bank Trimmed Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position by $4.94 Million; Shares Rose

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 35,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,324 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12M, down from 100,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 34,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.63M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.50M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 526,218 shares to 10.22 million shares, valued at $356.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,984 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

