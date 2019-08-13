As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Suntrust Banks Lifted by $996,664 Its Position; Ppl (PFE) Share Price Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $10.51 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PFE) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 339,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 387,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 726,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39.30 million shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 39,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 2.16 million shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 14,605 shares to 24,683 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 24,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,838 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 98,270 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,350 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Utah Retirement invested in 32,021 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma invested 0.18% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 170,442 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 480 shares. Sir Mgmt Lp reported 287,800 shares or 8.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 240,937 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 1,165 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 12,006 shares.

