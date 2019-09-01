As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Holding by $2.11 Million; Cme Group Cl A (CME) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 25,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 75,825 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, down from 100,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.62% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,206 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 1,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 1,161 shares. Bokf Na reported 51,597 shares. First National Trust Company invested 0.51% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Interest Limited Ca holds 88,060 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 62,013 shares. Guardian Co stated it has 433,050 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cambridge Investment Rech reported 43,039 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 2,195 shares. Friess Associate Lc owns 85,077 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,023 are held by Parametric Associate Ltd Liability. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 2,478 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 784,098 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.27% or 82,097 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 49,718 shares. Ima Wealth reported 14,646 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 14,050 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 39,174 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 98,270 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Blair William & Com Il has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 87,859 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management owns 346 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 140 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares to 711,100 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS).