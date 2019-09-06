As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Increased Holding by $16.53 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 402,010 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 344,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.20 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 2.35 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,600 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 90 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 24,043 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 54,733 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 6,300 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 99,430 shares. 650 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Webster Bank N A invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 63,219 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 486,232 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.51% stake. Argi Inv Services stated it has 63,699 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 541,607 shares. 230,166 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Digital’s Breakthrough Consumer Storage Products for IFA 2019 Are Fast and Sleek – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Western Digital (WDC) PT Raised to $64 at Mizuho on Positive Supply Chain Checks – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,826.95 down -26.79 points – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11,756 shares to 160,499 shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 44,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,064 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.27M for 14.67 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Llc reported 4,276 shares. 784,098 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated. Suntrust Banks holds 46,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Llc invested in 1,836 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Axa has 97,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West owns 12,536 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 206,984 shares. Arosa Limited Partnership has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Miller Howard New York has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 23,460 shares. 959,927 were accumulated by Legal And General Public Limited Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Swedbank has 1.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.46M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7 shares.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 835,888 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $54.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.