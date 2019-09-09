As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed by $608,000 Its Stake; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Its Stake by $475,392

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 9,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 40,348 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 868,630 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26M for 14.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,742 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,561 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 32,000 shares. Cambridge owns 71,358 shares. 157,348 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 3,310 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 184,265 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Financial Gru reported 271,580 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15 shares. Advisors Asset reported 14,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% stake.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,171 shares to 48,880 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation stated it has 0.94% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Quantitative Investment Management has invested 0.26% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 192,929 shares. 77,160 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Central Retail Bank And invested in 2,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 187,639 shares. 24,479 are owned by Asset Management Incorporated. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Co holds 0% or 32,558 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 134,626 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 8,891 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 159,991 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 6,559 shares. Automobile Association holds 86,493 shares.