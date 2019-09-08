As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Declined, Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Stake by $608,000; As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Rose, Fj Capital Management Lifted Position

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 168,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 568,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 279,339 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 6.06 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 47,170 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 75 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,931 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 299,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 14,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 859,926 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 13,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 8,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 605,807 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.2% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Piedmont Investment Incorporated reported 10,149 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares to 687,287 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26M for 14.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prns (London) Limited invested in 50,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 551,921 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,789 shares. 50,343 were reported by Proshare Lc. 133 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs Corporation. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 1,500 shares. Strs Ohio has 79,174 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Waddell And Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 133,870 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns has invested 0.24% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advsr Asset reported 14,050 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 3,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Miller Howard Invs Inc New York has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).