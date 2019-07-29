As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increased Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Ctc Boosted by $84.76 Million Its Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,487 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, up from 58,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 552,528 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 10.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 28/03/2018 – Playboy suspends activity on Facebook in wake of the data scandal; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.18M shares or 8.54% of the stock. Profund Advsr Llc reported 260,593 shares stake. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,972 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 9,137 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.31% or 11,222 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.43M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 504,486 shares. Bristol John W Com New York has 449,825 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 53,267 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 17,601 shares. Act Ii Mgmt Lp holds 7.94% or 57,368 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D E Shaw & Co invested 1.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 257,704 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 10,432 shares to 57,327 shares, valued at $877.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

