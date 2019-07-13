As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Rose, Covalent Partners Has Increased Stake; Cambridge Financial Group Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Lowered by $379.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion reported 531,187 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 0.03% or 2,511 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fruth Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 19,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 106,487 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 157,348 shares. Cap Invsts, a California-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 112,883 shares. Eaton Vance reported 275,354 shares stake.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25% – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Restaurant Brands International: Burger King Needs a Better Taco – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3,765 shares to 134,438 shares, valued at $5.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 9,019 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,300 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,623 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 1.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 71,501 shares. Minnesota-based Cahill Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kepos Cap LP invested 0.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Comm Limited reported 480 shares. City Hldg holds 26,491 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 966,003 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Kistler holds 2,968 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Envestnet Asset invested in 0.05% or 194,550 shares.