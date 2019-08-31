As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Holding; As Nextera Energy Partners LP Com (NEP) Stock Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.61 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NEP) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 56,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 21,545 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 78,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 202,564 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Key Group Holdg (Cayman) owns 7.85% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 735,946 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.24 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW) by 6,257 shares to 25,083 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 23,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Eventide Asset Limited Co. 788,500 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One. Salient Capital Ltd Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).