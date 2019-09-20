As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Avenir Has Decreased Its Position by $336,141; Motco Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $301,050 as Market Valuation Declined

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 222,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 227,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 14.98M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 281,263 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.28M, down from 283,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 1.03 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $357.85M for 15.32 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.01% or 9,780 shares. 1,500 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0.34% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.18% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 5,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp owns 129 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 250 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 43,081 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 656 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc reported 2 shares. 30,224 are owned by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,958 shares. Cap Interest reported 6.60M shares stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Yield Tax Exempt Admiral Shares (VWALX) by 87,973 shares to 554,005 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 54,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,966 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).