As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Has Raised by $442,016 Its Stake; Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered Sanofi (SNY) Position by $855,096

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 498,618 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.81M shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI SEEKS `BOLT-ON’ ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review cemiplimab as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 29/03/2018 – ABLYNX NV ABLX.BR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI TO DECIDE WITHIN TWO MONTHS WHETHER TO FILE APPLICATION FOR DENGUE VACCINE DENGVAXIA IN THE U.S-HEAD OF VACCINES UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Tru And Investment invested 2% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset Communication invested in 0.19% or 6,807 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 17,842 are owned by Bokf Na. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amp Capital owns 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 104,087 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 3.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 30,880 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.3% or 28,081 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,900 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 1,385 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 22,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,900 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma invested in 2.75 million shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 170,675 shares to 40,527 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 30,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,530 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).