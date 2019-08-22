As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Bainco International Investors Lowered Holding by $861,840

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 143,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 148,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 5.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 175.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 123,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 194,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59M, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.31. About 92,200 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares to 120,785 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 5,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 124,137 shares to 797,649 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 166,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,125 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).