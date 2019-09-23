As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Boston Partners Cut Holding; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $486,324 as Valuation Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 883,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417.28 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York stated it has 25,151 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,547 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,737 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 421,542 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,318 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 846 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stifel owns 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 149,033 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 6,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Highland Cap Limited Partnership invested in 1.75% or 194,800 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Partners has 0.25% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 21,772 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 679,681 shares to 6.80M shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 40,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.