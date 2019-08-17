As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Its Position by $2.11 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $2.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,083 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 67,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Windward Commerce Ca invested 2.93% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Cap Gp reported 7,959 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6.07M shares. Weik Cap Mngmt has 13,298 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Victory Cap holds 0.01% or 24,216 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,227 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.44% or 270,735 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,737 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 4,975 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 25,551 were accumulated by Amer Bank. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,354 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

