As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Value Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Holding by $428,400; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Boosted Holding

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 189,557 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 221,961 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.59 million, up from 215,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 425,651 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Bridgewater LP has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). E&G Advsr Lp has 0.35% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Capital Management LP reported 27,000 shares stake. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 26,996 shares. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 4,994 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 371,770 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsr stated it has 1,623 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 104,557 shares in its portfolio. 8,775 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc. 32,033 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Kentucky Retirement has 7,844 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 315,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,438 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).