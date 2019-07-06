As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Rose, Holder Covalent Partners Has Increased Stake; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increased Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) as Stock Price Rose

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 59,175 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is Still A Great Oil Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 U.S. Shale Oil Stocks to Buy as Prices Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Mgmt Lc owns 48,230 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 4,537 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Harvey Capital Management has 1.3% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Artisan Prtnrs LP has 1.74 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 234,853 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 23 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 428,628 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shell Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27,391 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) by 916,589 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportu (HYI) by 50,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,026 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Smartsheet Launches Accelerators for IT PMO, M&A, and Professional Services – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimball International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Announces Connect Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.23 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 210 shares. 150,139 are owned by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Inv Ltd reported 195,548 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 46,593 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 19,105 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,715 shares. Invesco reported 181,234 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Incorporated invested in 2,702 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 526,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers owns 15,000 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 1,530 shares stake. Smith Moore & invested in 0.24% or 80,557 shares.