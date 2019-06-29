As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Rose, Covalent Partners Upped by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Strs Ohio Trimmed Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $382,544

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 23,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 188,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 1.51M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 3.01 million shares traded or 58.40% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.07M are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Northern Trust owns 3.17 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 811,991 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 49,157 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.11 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 283,741 shares or 0.44% of the stock. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 4,534 shares. American Intl Gru reported 439,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 227,566 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66,292 shares to 683,710 shares, valued at $50.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 50,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).