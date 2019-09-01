As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake; Rr Advisors Increases Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 1.66M shares traded or 128.69% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 202.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 192,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83 million, up from 95,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

