As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $3.05 Million; News (NWSA) Holder International Value Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 64.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 20,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 10,952 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.19M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01 million, down from 11.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 2.01 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 30/03/2018 – Rising Rents Push Millennials to Become Homeowners; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 6,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of The West has 0.22% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Reliant Limited Co holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 21,555 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 160,613 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.09% or 284,887 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 35,300 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 142 were reported by Clean Yield Group. 2,383 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 6,766 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 349 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 17,823 shares to 17,944 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 67,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,983 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

