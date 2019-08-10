As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Position; Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $6.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.00 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company Increases Dividend on Common Shares – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 20,768 shares to 74,499 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 884,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,718 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 160,613 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 0% or 480 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.27% or 82,097 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 24,020 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 1,804 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 15,568 shares. York Mgmt Glob Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 79,487 shares. 1,400 are owned by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Morgan Stanley reported 428,628 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,502 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 3,350 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ci owns 48,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,150 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 770 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 16.37 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 597,746 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. 777,061 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.04% or 18,284 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 133,260 shares stake. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.27% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn holds 271,491 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 16,852 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).