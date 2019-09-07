As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Its Position by $4.72 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position as Stock Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 31,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 883,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.57M, down from 914,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 18,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 82,538 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55M, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22M for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 47,827 shares to 306,765 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26M for 14.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.