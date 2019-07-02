As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Rose, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Its Holding; Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $1.41 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 6,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,870 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, down from 140,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 1.66M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 134,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.56M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,542 shares to 115,990 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 23,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,953 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 470,720 shares to 664,460 shares, valued at $100.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 136,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

