As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased by $2.11 Million Its Holding; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 1.55M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 372,281 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.60 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSL: This Plasma Behemoth Continues To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Limited invested in 2,145 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.34% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,944 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 23,809 shares. Natixis LP invested in 29,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 159,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3,535 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,802 shares. Hahn Mngmt Lc owns 66,398 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 12,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 0.45% or 10,105 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 16,557 shares. Rothschild Asset Us stated it has 121,634 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,378 shares. Hbk Invs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 14,787 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 1,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp accumulated 0% or 500 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 1.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. York Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 213,268 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,416 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,122 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 46 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.81 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).