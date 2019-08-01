As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $1.52 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Raised by $17.10 Million Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 146,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 292,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, up from 146,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 9.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.38. About 1.19M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Llc has 11,195 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bangor Savings Bank reported 5,088 shares stake. 96,440 were reported by Cibc Mkts Corporation. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 15,925 were reported by First Washington. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset reported 14,050 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.43% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 428,628 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Lc holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 40,000 shares. 5,954 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.19% or 120,742 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 480 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 1.20 million shares to 90,644 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares to 21,834 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,427 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Mngmt Ltd Com holds 20,340 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Co invested in 3.1% or 295,242 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Com reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Limited reported 21,282 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 613,567 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1.8% or 11,680 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,156 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 303,009 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 72,712 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Capital Counsel Lc has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,057 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

