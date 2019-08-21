As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Value Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Has Upped by $19.76 Million Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aspiriant Cut Stake by $376,370

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.29. About 394,676 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 30,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 1.20 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co owns 5,879 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.19% or 98,261 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Investment Lc stated it has 2.57% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 2,773 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 7 shares. Citigroup stated it has 240,937 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers holds 12,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,425 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 37,670 shares stake. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 40,288 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,886 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 3,348 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 14,050 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.99 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares to 528,089 shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital owns 5,091 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 104,790 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 874,374 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 5,026 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt owns 50,221 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. 564,112 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bennicas And Associates stated it has 13,796 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sns Fincl Lc holds 4,634 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 796,902 shares in its portfolio. 1.70 million were reported by Boston Prns. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,768 shares. 85,025 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va.

