As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Position; Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 278.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 556,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 756,489 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.39M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 1,257 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54M, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 10.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 356,568 shares to 146,374 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,383 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,141 shares in its portfolio. 15,925 are held by First Washington Corporation. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 38,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Clear Harbor Asset Llc stated it has 66,318 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 346 shares. 92,877 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, California-based fund reported 549,257 shares. Natixis owns 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 70,943 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 2,605 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.09% or 549,652 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,340 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 317 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 1,810 shares to 71,371 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers (NYSE:TRV) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,978 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Capital Limited has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.26% or 4.46 million shares. Alley has invested 1.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bahl And Gaynor owns 986,519 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.92% or 107,684 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.07% or 239,320 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsr stated it has 6,024 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,746 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Inc reported 0.08% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 5,722 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 662,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs holds 154,700 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Old Republic owns 746,750 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14.45M shares.