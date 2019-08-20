As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased by $2.11 Million Its Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $126.28. About 1.07 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 673,930 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 284,887 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.33M shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,033 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 428,628 shares. Avenir Corporation invested 4.58% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 959,927 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kingfisher Capital stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,857 shares stake. Qs Limited Liability Co has 20,325 shares. Hartford owns 18,199 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Limited Liability Company holds 47,651 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital holds 8,301 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Sky Invest Grp Lc has invested 1.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,371 shares. 2,984 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 3,856 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 51,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 4.14 million are held by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Biondo Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2,207 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shine Advisory Serv Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 382 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.21% or 679,034 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,138 shares. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati Casualty reported 10,000 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.07% or 16,127 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).