As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Covalent Partners Upped Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Holding in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $2.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.84. About 941,919 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 27,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.99 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 337,531 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources From An M&A Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31M are held by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 189,900 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.32% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Westpac Banking Corp reported 12,136 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co accumulated 2,383 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). General Amer has 0.46% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30,556 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 143,049 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,500 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 97,565 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 22,429 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Channing Ltd accumulated 48,230 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 9,282 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.