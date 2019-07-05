As Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Stock Price Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Increased by $559,360 Its Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) as Market Valuation Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.71M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 985,882 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 850,950 shares to 23.76 million shares, valued at $860.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc Adr by 15,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,198 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares to 143,217 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,052 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 4,680 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 11,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Company accumulated 71,358 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.04% or 14,320 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.06% or 48,502 shares. E&G Lp reported 5,300 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 311,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Washington Tru State Bank reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Invsts invested in 0.43% or 6.55M shares. The Texas-based Texas Bancorporation Inc Tx has invested 1.54% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Artisan Ptnrs Lp stated it has 1.74 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 536,618 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn.